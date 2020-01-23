NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT in Memphis and Shreveport (reports needed), Giant Baba, Leilani Kai, Alex Silva

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and making our Royal Rumble match predictions. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET and features Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero, and Travis Banks vs. The Brian Kendrick for spots in the NXT Cruiserweight Title match at Saturday’s Worlds Collide, and Jazzy Gabert vs. Killer Kelly. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review will be available later today.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote with 31 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave show a C grade.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Memphis, Tennessee at Minglewood Hall tonight with the traveling crew.

-NXT is in Shreveport, Louisiana at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Friday with the traveling crew.

Birthdays and Notables

-Leilani Kai (Patty Seymour) is 60.

-Alex Silva (Alexander Freitas) is 30.

-The late Shohei “Giant” Baba was born on January 23, 1938. He died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.



