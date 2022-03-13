WrestleMania 38 lineup: The updated list of advertised matches for the two-night event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night One on Saturday, April 2 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Steve Austin appears on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night Two on Sunday, April 3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.

-Edge vs. AJ Styles.

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Powell’s POV: Rick Boogs defeated Jey Uso on Friday’s Smackdown with the stipulation being that he and Shinsuke Nakamura will get a Smackdown Tag Title match at WrestleMania. The match has been officially announced for WrestleMania Saturday. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1 after WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Undertaker will be the headliner of the class and he will be inducted by Vince McMahon, and Vader has also been named to the Class of 2022.