NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for the Christmas week show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah Scott.

-Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly relive their NXT Title match from NXT Takeover 31.

-Bronson Reed returns.

-A Very Gargano Christmas.

Powell’s POV: NXT will air unopposed by AEW Dynamite, which will air later on Wednesday night following TNT’s coverage of an NBA game. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available for Dot Net Members.