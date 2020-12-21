What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for the Holiday Bash edition, special start time

December 21, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Cater and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Tony Schiavone interviews Sting.

-Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Top Flight” Darius Martin and Daunte Martin.

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida in action.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

-“Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt vs. Colt Cabana and Dark Order’s 5 and 10.

-Pac vs. The Butcher.

-Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford announce their wedding date.

Powell’s POV: This week’s show was taped on Thursday Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. It will air Wednesday with a late start time of 9CT/10ET or whenever TNT’s coverage of an NBA game is complete. Join us for live coverage on Wednesday night.

