WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Poland and England (reports needed), Bull Dempsey, Rick Bognar

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live from London, England, at OVO Arena Wembley. The show features an appearance by new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and four qualifying matches for a four-way match for a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Join me for my live review as the show streams internationally on Netflix today at 2CT/3ET. Smackdown will air tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theater. The show includes Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Smackdown in London and the live events listed below. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE will hold a live event on Saturday in Gdańsk/Sopot, Poland at Ergo Arena. No matches are listed on the host venue website, but the lineup will probably be similar to the one listed below.

-WWE will hold a live event on Sunday in Nottingham, England, at Motorpoint Arena with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in a No DQ match for the WWE Championship, CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Maxxine Dupri vs. Roxanne Perez.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bull Dempsey (James Smith) is 38.

-The late Rick Bognar was born on January 16, 1970. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 20, 2019.