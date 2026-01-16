01/16 PW Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 391): TNA Impact Review with Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell reviewing the TNA Thursday Night Impact premiere on AMC featuring Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, an AJ Styles appearance, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Elijah vs. Order 4, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 391).

