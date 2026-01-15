Wrestling Open “Episode 211” results (1/15): Vetter’s review of Miracle Generation vs. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price, Brittnie Brooks vs. Gabby Forza, Sam Holloway vs. Ichiban

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 211”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

January 15, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 225; it was really packed by mid-show! Paul Crockett, Brother Greatness, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

1. Channing Thomas vs. Jordan Kross in a spotlight match. Kross has Mike Bailey’s dark hair and mullet; he’s a regular in the Chicago area so I’m surprised to see him here (he probably drove with Laynie Luck). He’s a bit scrawny and I admittedly am not a fan. Robinson and BRG provided commentary on this one. They worked over each other’s left arm. Kross hit a huracanrana. Channing hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00.

Channing hit a Rude Awakening neckbreaker for a nearfall. Kross hit some running European Uppercuts in the corner at 3:30, then a missile dropkick. He went for a tornado DDT but Channing blocked it. Kross avoided a powerbomb and hit a superkick. Channing caught his legs, applied a Boston Crab, sat down deep on Kross’ lower back, and Jordan tapped out. Decent.

Channing Thomas defeated Jordan Kross at 4:50.

* Crockett and Brother Greatness took over commentary for the main show.

2. “Flyin'” Ryan O’Neill vs. Aaron Rourke. O’Neill has really impressed in some GCW matches in recent months; he’s definitely a rising star in the Northeast. Aaron looked particularly flamboyant tonight in a silver-and-purple robe, and the WWE ID prospect got a nice pop. They shook hands and Rourke kissed it before they locked up. Funny. Some quick reversals early on as Crockett talked about how Rourke has found his confidence and poise.

O’Neill hit a huracanrana and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:30, then a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall. He backed Ryan into a corner and hit some chops. O’Neill hit a crossbody block and they traded punches. Aaron nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 4:30. He applied a reverse Texas Cloverleaf, but O’Neill fought free. Ryan hit a flying forearm and an enzuigiri, then a top-rope crossbody block.

O’Neill hit another spinning enzuigiri and a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 6:30. He hit a jumping knee to the head. Rourke hit a spin kick to the head. They fought on the top rope; Rourke pushed him to the mat and hit the Molly-Go-Round (somersault cannonball splash) for the pin. A fun match; they got a lot of offense in a match that short, and we got a “both these guys!” chant.

Aaron Rourke defeated “Flyin'” Ryan O’Neill at 7:10.

* Brando Lee isn’t medically cleared, so Oxx Adams has a mystery opponent! Who is going to step up to face the seven-footer Brody King clone? BRG cut a heel promo. Out of the back came the diminutive Erik Chacha! This could be a bloodbath! Erik is maybe 5’3″.

3. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) vs. Erik Chacha. “I don’t know about this draw for Erik Chacha,” Crockett cautiously said. Oxx held a hand high in the sky; Erik didn’t jump at it, as he instead hit some spin kicks to the thigh. Oxx just bulldozed over Chacha. Oxx threw him into the turnbuckles. He grabbed Chacha by the throat, put him on his shoulders and hit a Samoan Drop. He made a cocky, one-footed cover for the pin. “That was a statement,” Crockett said. GOOD. That’s what this should have been.

Oxx Adams defeated Erik Chacha at 2:06.

* BRG again got on the mic and he turned his focus to Tyree Taylor. BRG said a ‘crooked official’ handed Tyree a win over himself… but he challenged Tyree to show up and face Oxx. Oxx grabbed the mic and forcefully demanded Tyree come face him. Nice!

4. Laynie Luck vs. Jada Stone. A bit disappointing to see that Stone is here and NOT at TNA… she’s under contract but TNA has already forgotten about her, and that’s too bad because she’s so talented. Laynie carried her WWE ID Women’s Title belt to the ring. Cagematch.net records indicate this is a first-ever meeting. They locked up and Laynie is a full six or so inches taller. Jada ‘Matrixed’ backwards to avoid a spinning heel kick, and she hit an armdrag. Laynie hit a European Uppercut and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:00.

Jada hit a Moonsault Press on a standing Laynie for a nearfall. BG just noted how Jada is working with TNA. Jada hit some running back elbows and a sliding clothesline at 3:30, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Jada dropped her with a hard forearm strike and she got a nearfall, and she switched to a modified Fujiwara Armbar. They had an awkward moment where they both hesitated; it happens. Laynie hit a release German Suplex and a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall. Jada hit a Buzzsaw Kick.

Laynie hit a hard spin kick to the head. She set up for a DVD at 6:30 but Jada blocked it. Jada went for a handspring-back-elbow but Laynie blocked it. Laynie caught her coming off the ropes, put Jada on her shoulders, and hit the Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good action, even with two awkward moments in there. Both women are so talented. We got another “Please come back!” chant for them.

Laynie Luck defeated Jada Stone at 7:19.

5. Sammy Diaz (w/Brother Greatness) vs. Bobby Casale. No Stetson Ranch members with Casale. Diaz is short but really talented; he’s giving up some size to the thicker MMA fighter Casale. Bobby threw him around early on. Diaz hit a huracanrana and a dropkick, then an enzuigiri. Casale nailed a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 1:30. Sammy hit some chops; Bobby hit a knee to the sternum. He put Sammy in a Torture Rack; Sammy escaped and got a rollup for a nearfall.

Bobby hit a roundhouse kick to the chest and made a cocky cover. He hit an Exploder Suplex at 3:30. He whipped Diaz into a corner and was in charge. Casale caught him coming off the ropes and nailed a backbreaker over his knees. Crockett marveled at Bobby’s strength. He hit a top-rope crossbody block at 5:00 and they were both down.

Sammy hit a clothesline and a Pele Kick, then a powerslam and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Sammy hit a superkick. Casale tried a sleeper, but Sammy broke free. Seconds later, Casale again applied the sleeper; they did the Bret Hart-Roddy Piper finish from WrestleMania, where Sammy pushed off the corner, flipped over Casale, and got the pin. That was really sharp.

Sammy Diaz defeated Bobby Casale at 6:50.

* Brother Greatness got on the mic and put over Diaz, and he called out Christian Darling.

* A nice video package aired about Swipe Right and them earning NXT deals. Brother Greatness returned to the booth.

6. Sam Holloway vs. Ichiban. Again, if you haven’t seen Sam yet, he is a legit 6’8″ and I always compare him to Matt Morgan. Ichiban is giving up a foot and maybe 100 pounds here, and he ducked some punches early on. Sam set Ichiban on the top turnbuckle and mockingly patted Ichiban’s head. Sam knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and he barked at Ichiban. He hit a loud chop that earned a “goodness gracious!” shout from Brother Greatness. Ichiban hit an enzuigiri and a dropkick but it only staggered Sam. He backed Sam into a corner and hit his “one!” punches.

Ichiban hit some spin kicks to the thighs, then a huracanrana at 4:30. Sam did a leapfrog and nailed a Mafia Kick! “What are we witnessing from Sam Holloway? A human that big is not supposed to be able to do that!” Crockett said. Ichiban hit a hard back elbow and a missile dropkick, then a 619 and a top-rope flying knife-edge chop and a headscissors takedown for a nearfall at 7:00. Sam suplexed him into the corner and got a nearfall. Ichiban avoided a chokeslam and he hit an enziguri, then the flying Flatliner (His finisher!) He hit a frog splash for the pin!

Ichiban defeated Sam Holloway at 9:00 even.

7. “The Residency” RJ Rude and Nick Robles vs. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug (w/Brad Hollister). Rude butchered Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” on his way to the ring, again proving that the best music happened about the time he was born. Doug shouted at Crawford last week; Crockett and BG talked about the growing tension within Big Business. Doug and Robles opened and they had some comedy moments. TJ got in, and they worked together to work over Nick’s left arm. TJ dropped Rude with a roundhouse kick to the chest at 4:00, and BB now worked over Rude.

The heels began working over Doug and kept him in their corner. TJ got a hot tag at 7:30 and he hit a series of kicks on Robles, then a stunner for a nearfall. Rude hit a Lungblower on TJ and Robles hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall at 9:30. Rude went for a Lionsault but TJ caught him with a kick. TJ and Doug hit a team powerbomb move, and Doug scored the pin on Rude. They got along the entire match! Problems solved… right?

TJ Crawford and Love, Doug defeated RJ Rude and Nick Robles at 10:03.

* Hollister got on the mic and said this win was what they needed to get back on the same page. TJ got on the mic and said that he and Doug are the best tag team in the world! TJ glared at Brad and said it’s “your fault” they didn’t win last week. Brad got angry and barked back at Crawford! He said he might have to take over Big Business again. Doug got between them to play peacemaker. He got on the mic and said this isn’t helping anyone. He said he may not tag with either of them! Doug said they need to get back on the same page, and they can do that by first taking down the Stetson Ranch. Doug told Brad and TJ they should team up next week to work out their issues. “My heart can’t take it anymore,” Doug said, and he stormed to the back.

* A new Ryan Clancy video package music video aired. Nice!

8. Brittnie Brooks vs. Gabby Forza. Brooks is Arizona-based so she also traveled a ways to be here. Gabby picked her up and spun Brittine in her arms before tossing her. Gabby hit a Gorilla Press and a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. Crockett praised Gabby for “putting in the work” to improve in the ring in the past two years. Brooks hit a hard back elbow and a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 3:30. She hit a bulldog for a nearfall. She hit a series of shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner.

Brittnie hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Gabby rolled through it, stood up, and hit a fallaway slam! Nice! They traded forearm strikes. Gabby hit some clotheslines and a big powerslam for a nearfall at 6:00. Gabby nailed a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Brittnie hit a DDT for a nearfall. Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then the spear for the pin. Good action.

Gabby Forza defeated Brittnie Brooks at 7:41.

* A video package aired of last week’s action, when the cocky 23 Hazard threw Pedro Dones’ 10-year-old son viciously to the mat.

* Rain Conway came out, wearing his amateur gear and headgear. The crowd immediately chanted “Rain, rain, go away!” He rolled into the ring and endorsed 23 Hazard’s attack of Pedro’s kid, saying it was the funniest thing he’s seen all year! He said Pedro was a failure of a father, because he couldn’t protect his boy! Uh-ohhhh.. this one might be quick.

9. Pedro Dones vs. Rain Conway. Pedro hit a hard clothesline at the bell. He hit a hard back elbow, mounted Rain, and hit a series of punches until the ref pulled Pedro off the kid. Pedro hit his Bullseye flying headbutt for the pin!

Pedro Dones defeated Rain Conway at 00:51.

* Pedro said he got 23 Hazard’s suspension lifted, and he’s getting him in the ring next week! He dropped an ‘f-bomb’, saying he wants to kill 23 Hazard. (We almost never hear swear words here in the ring; only from the crowd. Thus, a rare f-word seemed more powerful.) Pedro stormed to the back.

10. “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller. To me, this is a marquee matchup; any of these four could have been at TNA tonight and I’m not kidding in writing that. These two teams have met just once before, as Jordan and Oliver won in September in Empire State Wrestling in New York. This apparently is Oliver’s first match in Worcester since 2019! Dustin and Alec opened. Oliver tagged in and traded standing switches with Waller. Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block at 2:30.

Price got back in and they worked over Waller’s left arm. Kylon entered for the first time and he slammed Dustin onto Alec, then he hit a senton on Alec for a nearfall. All four brawled, and B&B hit stereo flying clotheslines. Waller hit a springboard clothesline on Price at 4:30, and MG began working over Alec in their corner. Waller hit a bodyslam and Kylon hit a senton as they kept Alec on the mat. Waller hit an enzuigiri in the corner at 8:00. Oliver finally got a hot tag and he hit a basement dropkick on Waller.

Oliver hit the Acid Bomb for a nearfall. Waller hit an enzuigiri on Oliver. Kylon hit a German Suplex on Jordan. Dustin hit a flip dive to the floor onto both B&B. In the ring, he hit a 450 Splash on Oliver for a nearfall at 10:30. Nice! I’m not sure what our time limit is for this one. The MG hit stereo spin kicks to Oliver’s head. Waller hit a jumping knee to Oliver’s jaw. Alec hit a handspring clothesline. B&B hit a team faceplant move for a nearfall and they were all down, and we got a “Wrestling Open!” chant. Crockett said this one has lived up to the hype.

Waller and Oliver got up and traded loud chops. Oliver hit a superkick; Waller hit one, then Dustin hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly and they were both down at 14:00. Awesome. Alec nailed an Air Raid Crash on Kylon on the ring apron! Price and Waller now traded punches in the ring as Rich Palladino said we have five minutes remaining. Price hit a pop-up dropkick on Waller, then a dive to the floor on Kylon. In the ring, B&B hit stereo kicks on Waller in the corner. They set up for the team Acid Bomb but Kylon made the save. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Oliver. They hit stereo flying knees to Oliver’s head and scored the pin. A sharp, sharp match.

“Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller defeated “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price at 16:30.

Final Thoughts: A stellar night of wrestling. Some really top-notch action with a great main event. We had a hot, hot crowd that packed this venue and this was one of the better shows here (and they’ve delivered a lot of hot shows in recent months!) Oxx-Ichiban is second, and I’ll narrowly go with Laynie-Jada over Gabby-Brittnie for third.

I don’t know if they intended it this way… but having Sam destroy an opponent in a minute, then just a bit later having Ichiban stand toe-to-toe with Oxx… that really worked for me. It made Ichiban’s fight even more super-human and heroic, to overcome that size difference. Just look at all the talent here… two WWE ID prospects in Holloway and Rourke. Waller, Oliver, and Price were all just on ROH TV. Jada is under a TNA contract. Brittnie has appeared in TNA. Casale and Oxx have big futures ahead of them. A lot to like here. I watched this live; this should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.