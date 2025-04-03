Wrestling Open “Episode 170” results (4/3): Vetter’s review of DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence vs. Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas, Bear Bronson vs. TJ Crawford, Nicholas Robles vs. Dustin Waller

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 170”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 3, 2025 in Worcester, Massachusetts at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, ref Scott Robinson and Jake Gray provided commentary. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old location. Attendance is maybe 200-250.

1. Love, Doug vs. Danny Jones in a spotlight match. Jones is a tall UK guy; I haven’t seen him recently, but he towers over Doug. They did a test of strength, which clearly was a good move for Jones. Jake Gray and Scott Robinson joked about how “they’ve done this already this week” because of the debut of Wrestling Open: Rhode Island on Monday. Doug hit a pop-up dropkick. Jones hit a fallaway slam at 3:30. He hit some European Uppercuts and jawed at the fans. He applied a headlock on the mat and kept Doug grounded. Doug hit a flying forearm and a mid-ring Sliced Bread for the pin. Solid match.

Love Doug defeated Danny Jones at 7:05.

2. Ashley Vox vs. Gabby Forza. They shook hands before tying up. Crockett was now solo on commentary and he talked about the success of Monday’s show in Rhode Island. Gabby did an airplane spin and hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Cagematch.net shows these two have been in the ring four times before (a tag, a battle royal, and 2 rumbles) but this is a first-ever singles match. Vox hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 3:00. They traded forearm strikes and Gabby hit a clothesline. She picked up Ashley, rammed her into some turnbuckles, then hit a Bulldog Powerslam. She nailed her Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00. Vox got a rollup for a nearfall. Gabby hit a spear for the pin. Good for the time given.

Gabby Forza defeated Ashley Vox at 5:32.

* It is now time for the “Big Business Quarterly Report.” Brad Hollister and Love, Doug came to the ring. (Not the day to be talking about stocks!) Hollister said we are going to start by talking about TJ Crawford, who came to the ring. Doug berated TJ, wondering if TJ “loves him.” Brad got on the mic and said “This isn’t fun anymore. I want change; the people want change.” They all hugged. I was hoping for more in this segment; I actually thought this was going to end tonight’s show…

3. Hammer Tunis vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Standing switches to open and the rookie Gray hit some armdrags. Tunis hit a spinebuster at 2:00. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall and was in charge. He hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Jake tied him in the Tree of Woe and struck him. Jake hit a clothesline and was fired up. Tunis backed him in the corner and hit some chops. He hit a swinging sideslam for the pin. I always say this, but sometimes a heel needs to win clean just because they are better.

Hammer Tunis defeated Jake Gray at 6:16.

* “Smart” Mark Sterling and VSK came to the ring. Mark talked about the new opportunities that his man, Bryce Donovan, is getting. VSK dragged Jake Gray into the ring and beat him up. Erik Chacha, who has been teaming with Gray, came to the ring for the save, and we have an impromptu match!

4. VSK (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Erik Chacha. VSK pounced on Chacha and punched him. He twisted Chacha’s neck and kept him grounded, and he hit a high back suplex at 2:30. Chacha hit a Sling Blade and some spin kicks to VSK’s thighs, then some Yes Kicks to the chest. VSK hit a jumping knee to the chin, then a piledriver along his back for the clean pin.

VSK defeated Erik Chacha at 4:32.

* Sterling again got on the mic and talked about the ungrateful fans who don’t realize how lucky they are to have all the stars who perform here.

5. Dustin Waller vs. Nicholas Robles. No RJ Rude or Rex Lawless with Robles this week; he’s the clueless 1980s rocker in his denim jacket with tassels, and he comes out to Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me.” Basic reversals early and Waller hit a spinning leg lariat at 1:30. Robles hit some blows in the corner, then a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30 and a back suplex for a nearfall. He nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:30. Waller fired up and hit some chops, then a Michinoku Driver and a Mamba Splash for the pin. Decent.

Dustin Waller defeated Nicholas Robles at 6:45.

* Next week will feature Brad Baylor vs. Anthony Greene!

6. Bear Bronson vs. TJ Crawford. Bear is much bigger and he immediately hit chops in the corner. TJ hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. TJ hit a huracanrana at 3:00. Love, Doug and Brad Hollister appeared at ringside. Bronson hit some clotheslines and a backbody drop, then a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. TJ hit a Dragon Suplex; Bear hit a German Suplex at 6:00. Bear ducked a Silver Bullet kick and hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. They got on the apron and traded chops, and they hit stereo Mafia Kicks. Hollister and Doug jawed at Bronson; it allowed TJ to hit a Silver Bullet spin kick to the head for the pin. The ref helped Bear to the back, as he was limping and I hope this is just a worked injury.

TJ Crawford defeated Bear Bronson at 8:39.

* We had a nice video package that set up the history leading to our main event.

7. Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene vs. DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence. Lawrence debuted here maybe eight weeks ago so this is a quick ascent into the main event, and he’s like a heel Matt Menard. DJ berated the crowd and said they are “undeniable.” Teenager Powers opened against Channing in an intense lockup. Thomas hit a flying shoulder tackle. Greene and Lawrence got in at 1:30. Thomas hit bodyslams on each opponent. Greene hit a running neckbreaker on Powers. The heels began working over Channing (and it’s still surreal to count Channing as a babyface!) Powers hit a standing neckbreaker at 7:30.

Greene finally got a hot tag at 9:00 and hit a bodyslam, then he chopped Lawrence in the corner, then a snap suplex. Greene hit a springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. He hit a swinging faceplant on Powers at 11:00. Greene hit a German Suplex on DJ for a nearfall. DJ hit some superkicks. Channing hit a flying back elbow on Powers. Greene went for an Unprettier, but Powers blocked it, and DJ hit a backbreaker over his knee on Anthony at 13:30. Powers went for a frogsplash, but Greene got his knees up to block it. They both were suddenly down. Channing and Lawrence tagged back in, and Giorgio hit more roundhouse kicks to the chest. Channing hit a German Suplex on Giorgio. Greene hit a piledriver; Channing hit a piledriver, and he pinned Lawrence. Good action.

Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene vs. DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence at 15:42.

* Greene got on the mic and said they want a tag title shot against Swipe Right!

Final Thoughts: A solid show; not the ‘home run’ that the Rhode Island debut show was on Monday, but this was maybe a ‘double,’ if I’m sticking to baseball terminology. I’ll go with that first-ever Vox-Forza match for best of the night; I noted a few days ago that Ashley might be the best female wrestler going today who never had a TV run. Main event takes second place, even though it felt obvious that Lawrence was there to eat the pin. I’ll reiterate how high I am on rising star Powers; he’s a kid you want to boo. Bronson-Crawford takes third. I watched this show live; it should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.