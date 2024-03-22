Wrestling Open “Episode 116” results (3/21): Vetter’s review of Allie Katch, Kennedi Hardcastle, and Gabby Forza vs. Shannon Levangie, Paris Van Dale, and Zayda Steel in a street fight, Dezmond Cole vs. Ricky Smokes

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 116”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 21, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

The crowd is maybe 300-350 and on the high end of what they typically draw here. Paul Crockett and Brother Greatness provided commentary.

1. Graceson Kelly and Westfield Kelly defeated The Batiri at 5:02. I always say the Kelly twins remind of NBA star James Harden; they have the size and look to be real players. The Batiri are shorter and have yellow-and-black facepaint; they aren’t regulars here, but I’ve seen them a few times before. Crockett talked about the vicious attack the Kellys gave Waves & Curls a few week ago, and W&C haven’t been back since. The Batiri attacked the heels from behind and all four brawled. A Kelly slammed a Batiri on the ring apron at 1:00, and they took over. (Crockett said Graceson is in the ring but I seriously can’t tel them apart.) The Kellys hit a team back suplex for a nearfall. A Batiri hit a double stunner at 3:30. The faces hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. One of the Kellys hit a Spinebuster. They hit a team chokeslam for the pin. Crockett called the victory “dominant,” which is accurate.

* Westfield got on the mic and they said the whole tag team division “is next.” (I can see how the tattoos on Westfield’s stomach are different than his brother’s tattoos.)

2. Brittnie Brooks defeated Elle Valentine at 7:41. Brittnie is the pink-wearing live-action Barbie doll and I believe she is still just 19. Valentine has been here a few times lately; she’s a bit heavier and may be Native American or perhaps Pacific Islander. Brittnie hit a bulldog early on. Elle hit running double knees to the back of the head and a neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:30. Brittnie hit a shoulder tackle for a nearfall. She hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:30. Ellie hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Brittnie got the rollup out of nowhere for the pin.

* A video package showed how Bryce Donovan declared he is quitting Wrestling Open after he and Bobby Orlando lost the Eliminator Cup medallions last week to Steven Stetson and Danny Miles.

* Steven Stetson hit the ring. He wore both Eliminator Cup medallions. Stetson said he has been informed that their first title defense will be against the Church of Greatness. However, he wants a “tune-up” match right now.

3. Steven Stetson defeated Jay Lyon at 8:35. Always weird to see Lyon without his Mane Event teammate Midas Black. Stetson is significantly taller but they are probably fairly the same weight. Stetson dropped Lyon throat-first over the top rope at 2:00 and he took over the offense. He hit a bodyslam and some elbow drops. Lyon fired up and hit some chops and a spinning kick to the face at 6:30, then a swinging Flatliner for a nearfall. Stetson hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. Lyon hit a handspring-back-spin kick, then a swinging uranage. He slipped going for a Lionsault; he stood up and Stetson immediately hit a clothesline to the back of the head for the pin. Okay match.

* A video package showed Rex Lawless and RJ Rude turning on Love, Doug and Landon Hale last week.

4. Rex Lawless (w/ RJ Rude) defeated Nick Robles at 3:21. Robles is the 1980s rocker who has Jungle Boy’s long curly hair. Robles hit some dropkicks and flying forearms on the bigger Lawless. Lawless hit some hard chops and quickly took control. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 2:00. Lawless hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall but he picked up Robles before the three-count. Nick hit a superkick, then a top-rope crossbody block. Lawless hit a chokeslam powerbomb for the pin.

* Smart Mark Sterling hit the ring. He asked Lawless “why did you turn your back on these fans?” Lawless said he wants some real competition. He said for 10 years, he’s been “busting my ass in this ring.” He said he’s the biggest and strongest man in the locker room, and he’s going to “become the monster I was always meant to be.” RJ said he gave his “everything” fighting the Church of Greatness, and was stunned by being booed by fans.

* A video package showed the feud between TJ Crawford and Ryan Clancy.

5. Ryan Clancy and “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller defeated TJ Crawford and “Brick City” Victor Chase and Julio Cruz (w/Brad Hollister) at 11:10. All six of these guys are really good. TJ and Clancy opened but TJ tagged out to Cruz. Waller traded offense with Chase and hit a deep armdrag. They babyfaces tied up Crawford in the ropes and hit some chops. Waller went for a handspring-back-elbow, but Brick City tripped him, and the heels took over. Cruz hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Waller hit a DDT on Chase and he made the hot tag to Clancy, who hit a bodyslam on Cruz, then a summersault senton for a nearfall. Kylon hit a German Suplex. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Chase. MG hit stereo dropkicks, and the babyfaces hit planchas at 11:00. In the ring, Clancy hit a dropkick on Cruz for the pin. Good action.

* We saw a clip of Channing Thomas interfering in Jermaine Marbury’s match last week.

* Channing Thomas and manager Sidney Bakabella came to the ring. Channing was holding a very old, worn-out basketball, clearing making fun of Marbury. Sidney jawed at a boy, probably age 6, telling him he hopes the kid goes to bed hungry. Bakabella said he doesn’t like Benny the Basketball. Sidney said he was sending a message to Marbury; he pulled out a knife and stabbed the basketball repeatedly.

6. Ricky Smokes (w/Brad Baylor) defeated Dezmond Cole (w/Pedro Dones) at 13:34. An intense lockup at the bell. Cole (think Ricochet) hit a huracanrana and some chops. Smokes (think Sammy Guevara) hit some punches and chops. Dezmond hit a hard kick that sent Smokes to the floor. Dezmond set up for a dive, but Baylor pulled Smokes away. Smokes dropped Cole back-first on the ring apron at 4:00, and he took control in the ring. Cole hit a splits stunner. Smokes dropped him gut-first on the top rope.

Cole hit a dropkick at 7:00 and some body blows. Smokes hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Cole was bleeding on the left side of his head. Smokes hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Cole hit a sit-out spinebuster for a nearfall. Cole trapped Smokes’ head in the corner and hit a kick to the face, then a German Suplex, and they were both down at 11:30. Cole hit a Falcon Arrow and a rolling legdrop for a believable nearfall. Cole hit a suplex. Dones and Baylor brawled on the floor. Cole nailed a dive through the ropes onto Baylor. In the ring, Cole hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Smokes rolled through and got the pin! A really good match.

* A video package showed the beginning of the feud between Paris Van Dale and Kennedi “Hardcastle” Copeland, which started way back in October, and it showed several key moments of this feud over the past five months, leading to this main event! There are many, many layers to this feud!

7. Allie Katch, Kennedi Hardcastle, and Gabby Forza defeated “The Bratz” Shannon Levangie, Paris Van Dale, and Zayda Steel in a Worcester street fight at 17:20. The Bratz are NOT dressed for a street fight; no blue jeans or denim. However, the babyfaces are; Allie wore jeans and a black T-shirt. All six immediately fought, with the babyfaces hitting punches in the corner. Gabby pulled out a street sign and hit a heel with it, and all six brawled on the floor and through the crowd. Allie tossed Zayda onto a bar against the wall. Zayda hit a stunner on the bar at 3:30, but landing on that wood definitely hurt Zayda more.

Zayda grabbed a steering wheel and shoved it into Gabby’s throat. The heels choked Kennedi in the ring and worked her over. The heels tossed chairs at Katch. Allie hit some clotheslines. Shannon hit a top-rope flying knee on Allie at 7:00. Forza pulled out the front of a car and tossed it into the ring on the heels. Forza slammed teammate Kennedi onto the heels. Shannon hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 10:00. Suddenly all six were down. Zayda got some type of tube or pipe and hit the babyfaces with it. Gabby hit a delayed vertical suplex onto Zayda for a nearfall at 12:30. Shannon and Allie traded forearm strikes.

Allie leapt off the apron and hit a splash on Shannon through a board bridge on the floor at 14:30. The other four women fought in the ring, with Zayda choking Gabby. Gabby hit a double suplex. The heels hit a team DDT on Forza. Paris accidentally hit Zayda with a weapon! Kennedi speared Paris through a board in the corner and scored the pin. Good brawl; this is my idea of a street fight — safe chairshots to backs, some broken board, but no blood, barbed wire, glass panes, pizza cutters, light tubes or gusset plates.

Final Thoughts: Last week was heavily focused on major storyline developments, and this week moved those new storylines forward, while presumably ending this long-running women’s feud. I’ll go with Smokes-Dezmond for best match, ahead of the men’s six-man tag. That was a good, entertaining women’s street fight and it earns third. With eight women in action on this show, I think that is the most I’ve seen in the year I’ve been watching. I know I write this all the time, but these are really entertaining shows with good action, and they do a great job in creating week-to-week storylines.