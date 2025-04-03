What's happening...

AEW Dynasty lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s AEW’s pay-per-view event

April 3, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet in a three-way for the AEW International Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. “Rated FTR” Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Trios Titles

-Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Title with no time limit and no outside interference

-Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in an Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament quarterfinal match

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament quarterfinal match

Powell’s POV: The Chris Jericho vs. Bandido in an ROH Championship vs. mask match was not listed when the broadcast team ran through the Dynasty lineup on Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99. Join me for my live review of AEW Dynasty starting with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET or with the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

