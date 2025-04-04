AEW Dynasty, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, John Zandig, Chelsea Green, Joe Stecher, Russ Francis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynasty will be held on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show features Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Chicago and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Zandig (John Corson) is 54.

-WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green is 34.

-The late Joe Stecher was born on April 4, 1893. He died at age 80 on March 29, 1974.

-Russ Francis is 69. Best known for his days in the NFL, Francis was the son of promoter Ed Francis, and worked the WrestleMania 2 battle royal along with matches for the AWA.