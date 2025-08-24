NXT No Mercy lineup: Two title matches set for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Saturday, September 27, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at War Memorial Auditorium.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Sol Ruca defends the WWE Speed Championship against a tournament winner

Powell’s POV: Vice won a Triple Threat at NXT Heatwave to earn her NXT Women’s Championship match. Ava announced that she is bringing the men’s and women’s WWE Speed Championships to NXT. The weekly Speed show disappeared from social media without any explanation after the July 9 edition. Ava also said there will be a four-woman tournament with wrestlers from the WWE main roster, NXT, TNA, and AAA for the title shot against Ruca. If they keep the same format, non-title Speed matches have three-minute time limits, while championship matches have five-minute time limits. I’m not a fan of the concept, nor adding more titles in NXT.