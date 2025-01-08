WWE Speed – Candice LeRae vs. Natalya for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Candice LeRae vs. Natalya for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: LeRae and Natalya fought to a time limit draw, so LeRae retained the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Next week’s show kicks off a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Charlie Dempsey vs. Chad Gable will kick things off next week, and the winner of that match will face the winner of Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.