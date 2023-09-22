WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The latest list of wrestler releases

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following wrestlers were released by WWE on Thursday. Some of the wrestlers have announced their own departures, while credit for some of the cuts goes to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Update the page occasionally for the latest updates.
-Ikemen Jiro
-Brooklyn Barlow
-Yulisa Leon
-Alexis Gray
-Daniel McArthur
-Kevin Ventura-Cortez
-Shanky
-Dabba Kato
-Bryson Montana
-Dana Brooke
-Mansoor
-Mace (Brennan Williams)
-Quincy Elliot
-Dolph Ziggler
-Shelton Benjamin
-Elias
-Rick Boogs
-Riddick Moss
-Top Dolla
-Aliyah
-Mustafa Ali
-Emma
Powell’s POV: Due to the abundance of talent cuts, I will be updating this list as releases are announced or become public knowledge. It’s a tough day for everyone affected by these moves and I sincerely wish them the very best.
I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter
— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 21, 2023
From Drifting onto the scene..
To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker..
To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias..
A #1 ITunes Album
& To being my own younger brother (ZEKE)
while traveling the world..
It’s been a blast.
God is Good!
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) September 21, 2023
.
Oops nevermind. I just got released…
I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7
— Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023
A dream @wwe pic.twitter.com/hr0LrQjJKG
— Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023
As of today I am no longer apart of WWE.
— ALIYAH 3:17 (@WWE_Aliyah) September 21, 2023
I can see Ziggler and Benjamin in AEW
actually.
I think Emma would be a good fit for AEW. She has a lot to offer and was always poorly used in WWE.
Damn I thought Dana Brooke had something in NXT.
Oh Jason are you gonna miss Dolph’s shitty ass entrance theme?lol
No intention at all to be cruel but with limited house shows now WWE (and aew as well) doesn’t need this massive roster of talents. None of these names are people who surprises me (maybe ziggler but from what I have read he has asked for his release a few times lately).
Most of these folks haven’t even been on TV in a long time and maybe they can restart their careers in other places
I think Rick Boogs will go down in history as one of the great “what ifs” in wrestling. What if he didn’t get injured? He seemed like he was getting ready for a big push when the injury occurred. Maybe he wouldn’t have gotten over anyway, but who knows? But the year off just killed what little momentum he had.
They can now rehire Mansoor and restart the ‘Coming soon to Raw’ adverts