WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (9/22): Barnett’s review of Iyo Sky vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Title, John Cena’s appearance, The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,258)

Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

Aired live September 22, 2023 on Fox

Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves welcomed the TV audience to Phoenix. They mentioned the arena being sold out. John Cena’s music hit and he headed to the ring to open the show. Video was shown of the conclusion of Smackdown last week that involved Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

The crowd chanted loudly and Cena welcomed the audience to another sold out Friday Night Smackdown. He recalled all of his different roles as a backstage interviewer, a referee, a host, a and a talk show guest since he returned. Cena then recalled all the places he’s been since he returned, and said none of them were like tonight, because he didn’t want to be anything else but a competitor on tonight’s show. He said he would like to have a match, and then asked the crowd if they thought if he should have a match tonight. They all gave him a predictable answer.

Cena said he was angry at the bloodline, and he’d fight them by himself, but he had found himself a partner that was just as angry as he is. He then called him a phenomenal partner, and brought out AJ Styles. He walked to the ring and grabbed the microphone from Cena, and asked him to confirm if he really wanted it to be John Cena and AJ Styles vs. The Bloodline. The crowd erupted and Styles yelled that if the Bloodline wanted some, they could come get some.

Jimmy Uso’s music hit and he walked out with Solo Sikoa. They got on the apron, and when it came time to fight they backed off and walked away. Iyo Sky vs. Asuka was plugged for the main event, as well as revisiting The Rock’s return last week. Up next is Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits. Rey and Santos Escobar walked out to the ring with Zelina Vega…[c]

My Take: The crowd was hot, but that promo was pretty light on content and seemed to tease the tag match out into the future, perhaps at the Fastlane PPV in a couple of weeks.

Styles and Cena spoke to Adam Pearce backstage and demanded a match with The Bloodline tonight. Pearce said to get a match with The Bloodline, they’d have to go through Paul Heyman, which left Cena and Styles frustrated. In the arena, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) made their entrance with Bobby Lashley.

1. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar “The LWO” w/Zelina Vega vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins “The Street Profits” w/Bobby Lashley: Dawkins and Escobar started the match and tied up. Escobar got an early advantage and tagged out to Mysterio, and the tide turned very quickly. Ford tagged in and took down Mysterio with a flying single leg kick. Mysterio recovered and knocked Dawkins from the apron and sent Ford to the outside. He then hit the ropes for a dive, and Rey crashed and burned after Dawkins moved Ford out of the way. Dawkins then upended Escobar on the outside with a running body block…[c]