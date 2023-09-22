WWE Raw preview: The latest lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Cody Rhodes opens the show

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Shinsuke Nakamura responds to Seth Rollins’ challenge

-Otis vs. Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: Rollins told Nakamura on Raw that he could name the time, place, and stipulation for their next match. All signs point to the match taking place at WWE Fastlane, but I’m not sure what the stipulation will be. Monday’s Raw will be held in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.