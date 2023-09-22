WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: U.S.Title match and more advertised for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Bobby Lashley

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).