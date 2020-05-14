Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show, NXT UK on WWE Network, Total Bellas preview, WWE Raw poll results, Robert Fuller/Col. Robert Parker, Matthew Cardona, Vader, Steve “Dr. Death” Williams, Tommy Rogers, Scott Irwin, Ethel Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The new Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show will be available today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news week and sharing thoughts on last night’s AEW Dynamite and NXT television shows. The plan was to conduct an interview for the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, but some loud construction in the neighborhood (combined with the usual townhouse lawn crew from hell) made it more trouble than it was worth, so everyone gets to hear DNW this week.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show is in “best of” mode due to not having any first-run content remaining.

-Total Bellas airs tonight on E! Network at 8CT/9ET. The episode is listed as “Bella vs. Bella”. The official preview lists Nikki Bella reveals she might be pregnant, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan’s relationship issues reach the breaking point, and Nikki’s long-delayed house construction leads to a major Bella brawl.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote with 29 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote each. Only 27 percent of voters gave the show a score below C. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Robert Fuller (Robert Welch) is 69. He continues to work as Colonel Robert Parker in MLW.

-Matthew Cardona, who wrestled as Zack Ryder in WWE, is 35.

The late Leon White, who worked as Vader, was born on May 14, 1955. He died of heart failure at age 63 on June 18, 2018.

-The late Scott Irwin was born on May 14, 1952. He died of a brain tumor on September 5, 1987 at age 35. He teamed with his brother Bill Irwin as the Long Riders and The Super Destroyers.

-The late Steve “Dr. Death” Williams was born on May 14, 1960. He died at age 49 following a long battle with cancer.

-The late Tommy Rogers (Thomas Couch) was born on May 14, 1961. He died at age 54 on June 1, 2015.

-The late Ethel Johnson was born on May 14, 1935. She died at age 83 of heart disease on September 14, 2018.



