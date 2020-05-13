05/13 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz, Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels, Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander, Best Friends vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz, Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels, Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander, Best Friends vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, and more (35:37)…

Click here for the May 13 AEW Dynamite audio review.

