AEW Dynamite preview: The latest card for Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Ricky Starks for the AEW World Championship

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in the fourth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in action

-Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: Starks won a tournament to earn the title shot and he also won the Dynamite Diamond battle royal to earn a shot at MJF’s ring. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center (the taping for Friday’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).