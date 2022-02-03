Dot Net Awards: 2021 Best Heel

Categories2021 Awards AWARDS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2021 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Heel. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting. We will be unveiling the rest of the awards today and Friday. The previously announced awards are available in our 2021 Awards section.

1. MJF (42 percent)

2. Roman Reigns (39 percent)

3. Kenny Omega (3 percent)

4. Moose (2 percent)

5. Tie – Britt Baker, Sami Zayn, Matt Cardona (2 percent each)

Others (8 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: MJF won a two-man race with Roman Reigns. It was a reversal of 2020 when Reigns topped MJF by 21 percent of the vote. While the others in the top five didn’t get a lot of votes, they each had strong years. I was especially happy to see that Cardona cracked the top five for his work in GCW. I don’t think anyone had more heat than he did when he faced Nick Gage.