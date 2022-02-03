Dot Net Awards: 2021 Best Tag Team

Categories2021 Awards AWARDS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2021 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Tag Team. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting. We will be unveiling the rest of the awards today and Friday. The previously announced awards are available in our 2021 Awards section.

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (19 percent)

2. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson (16 percent)

3. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix (15 percent)

4. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (12 percent)

5. “RKBro” Randy Orton and Riddle (10 percent each)

Others (28 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: I’m surprised again this year that the Dot Net voters weren’t kinder to the Young Bucks. They finished much stronger than in 2020 when they shockingly didn’t crack the top five, but I honestly thought they would end up taking the top spot this time around. As great as the Usos are, the Bucks had a better body of in-ring work last year. The Bucks got my vote, but hey, to each their own. Penta and Fenix are great for their big spot style. Last year’s winners FTR continue to be a treat to watch when they work with team that want to work more of a throwback style, which I wish we saw more of. RKBro didn’t do much for me when they first got together, but it’s turned out to be a fun act that’s had more staying power than I anticipated. The fact that Santana and Ortiz came nowhere close to the top five tells me that they are underutilized and simply aren’t being put in enough high profile spots. Here’s hoping that changes in 2022.