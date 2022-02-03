Dot Net Awards: 2021 Best Match

Categories2021 Awards AWARDS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2021 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Match. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting. We will be unveiling the awards for MVP of Pro Wrestling, Best Female Pro Wrestler, and Best Male Pro Wrestler on Friday. The previously announced awards are available in our 2021 Awards section.

1. Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson on the December 15 AEW Dynamite (26 percent)

2. Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov at NXT Takeover 36 (22 percent)

3. The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix at AEW All Out (13 percent)

4. Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson on the September 22 AEW Dynamite (12 percent)

5. Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker on the March 17 AEW Dynamite (8 percent)

Others (19 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: Clearly, the complaints about the time limit draw finish of the Page vs. Danielson match were limited to a vocal minority. In fact, we had a pair of time limit draws that finished in the top five, which has to be a first for our awards poll results. As much as I would have preferred to see Walter vs. Dragunov in front of European fans, I’m also happy that it took place on a Takeover event because more viewers were able to see it and appreciate it. The Rosa vs. Baker match doesn’t count in the AEW record books, but that didn’t stop our voters from placing their great, gritty brawl in the top five.