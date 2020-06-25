AEW Dynamite preview: Fyter Fest night one lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. MJF and Wardlow.

-Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz.

Powell's POV: Both nights of Fyter Fest will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.



