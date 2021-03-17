Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Ace Austin vs. TJP for the X Division Championship

-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz in a non-title match

-Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of James Storm. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.