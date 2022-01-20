Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Azteca, WWE Raw poll results, Karl Anderson, Tony DeVito, Joy Giovanni

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Josh Alexander vs. Charlie Haas. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Azteca streams today on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes 5150 vs. Aerostar and Drago for the MLW Tag Titles. My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 32 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C and F finished tied for second with 22 percent each. I gave the show a C- grade for a show that filled the time while running opposite the first Monday night NFL playoff game.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony DeVito is 50.

-Joy Giovanni is 44.

-Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra) is 42.