What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Walter vs. Roderick Strong

January 20, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 587,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 647,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 50th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: A rough week for NXT. The NXT ratings were delayed this week due to Monday’s MLK holiday. The Wednesday ratings, which include the AEW Dynamite numbers, are scheduled to be released at the usual time this afternoon.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.