NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Walter vs. Roderick Strong

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 587,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 647,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 50th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: A rough week for NXT. The NXT ratings were delayed this week due to Monday’s MLK holiday. The Wednesday ratings, which include the AEW Dynamite numbers, are scheduled to be released at the usual time this afternoon.