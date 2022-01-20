What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: Four matches set for Friday’s live edition

January 20, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Roppongi Vice” Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.

-Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship.

-Hook vs. Serpentico.

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena, which also played host to Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Jake Barnett will be filling in for Colin McGuire for this week’s live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear his Rampage audio review.

