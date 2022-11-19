AEW Full Gear lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee for the AEW Tag Titles

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson for the AEW Trios Titles

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a three-way for the TNT Title

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara in a four-way for the ROH Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title

-Saraya vs. Britt Baker

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus in a steel cage match

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

-(Pre-Show) Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament semifinal match

-(Pre-Show) Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Lee Johnson, Cole Karter, and Nick Comoroto

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Cage vs. Starks match will face Ethan Page in the tournament finals on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The winner of the tournament will get a title shot at the Winter Is Coming themed edition of AEW Dynamite on December 14 in Garland, Texas.

Full Gear is available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers. Join me for my live review of Full Gear beginning with the Zero Hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).