11/18 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama, Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in an AEW Eliminator tournament first-round match, Hook vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Title, Athena vs. Madison Rayne

November 18, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama, Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in an AEW Eliminator tournament first-round match, Hook vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Title, Athena vs. Madison Rayne, and more (24:58)…

