NXT TV viewership for the show headlined by the NXT North American Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s taped NXT television show produced 769,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 700,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 871,000 viewers. NXT finished 35th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished eighth in the same category.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

