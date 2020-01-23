AEW Dynamite viewership for the Jericho Cruise edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 871,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 940,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 769,000 viewers for USA Network. AEW finished eighth in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT finished 35th in the same category.



