What's happening...

11/18 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Sami Zayn vs. Butch, and Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet in Smackdown World Cup tournament first-round matches, Shotzi vs. Shayna Bazsler, Imperium vs. Braun Strowman and New Day, Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, Survivor Series WarGames developments

November 18, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Sami Zayn vs. Butch, and Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet in Smackdown World Cup tournament first-round matches, Shotzi vs. Shayna Bazsler, Imperium vs. Braun Strowman and New Day, Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, Survivor Series WarGames developments, and more (27:16)…

Click here for the Click here to stream or download the November 18 WWE Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.