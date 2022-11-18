11/18 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Sami Zayn vs. Butch, and Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet in Smackdown World Cup tournament first-round matches, Shotzi vs. Shayna Bazsler, Imperium vs. Braun Strowman and New Day, Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, Survivor Series WarGames developments

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Sami Zayn vs. Butch, and Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet in Smackdown World Cup tournament first-round matches, Shotzi vs. Shayna Bazsler, Imperium vs. Braun Strowman and New Day, Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, Survivor Series WarGames developments, and more (27:16)…

Click here to stream or download the November 18 WWE Smackdown audio review.

