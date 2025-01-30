Jordynne Grace on letting her TNA contract expire, Scott D’Amore’s exit from the company, whether WWE has always been her goal, which wrestler hits the hardest

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Jordynne Grace

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

On letting her TNA contract expire: “I’ve been at TNA for a very long time, since 2018, and I’ve never let my contract expire before. I’ve always just re-signed. I don’t know if it was just the uncertainty of not knowing what was going to happen next, or I was just scared that no one was going to want me. But I feel like now I’m more confident. I had an amazing 2024 and I think it’s time. I’ve done so much in TNA. I’ve done pretty much all there is to do and I feel like if there was ever a time to move forward, it’ll be right now.”

On Scott D’Amore’s exit from TNA: “Well when he left, I was very emotional when he left, like a lot of other people, because it was just so out of the blue. We found out on a Zoom call, it was very corporate, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But at the time, I was just like, You know what? I only really signed here because I had faith in Scott that he was gonna do good things for me and good things for the company. He’s the one that kind of set in motion the whole rebirth of TNA and I told them I wanted my contract to be cut, basically. So it was supposed to be until October of this year and I was like I want to get out in January of this year. I mean, kudos to them. They heard me and they let me. So I’m very lucky for that. But I think probably I’d still be at TNA. It’s amazing and I also think it’s a testament to them as a company hearing a talent say, ‘I’m not happy, I want this.’ So I just feel lucky in that regard.”

On who hits the hardest: “Masha [Slamovich] has knocked me out before. Legit she’s hit me with a back fist and she’s knocked me out. So definitely her. Something else about Masha is for the longest time, thank God that she finally listened to me, she didn’t wear kick pads. I don’t know if you’ve seen her wrestle, she throws kicks constantly. So anytime she would kick me, it wouldn’t make a great sound, because when you kick someone in real life it doesn’t really make a sound but it hurts so bad. So in wrestling, you want the strikes to make a sound, and it’s okay if they’re stiff, but you don’t want them to hurt. So every time that bony front of her leg would hit me in the chest or hit me in the face it’d be so painful, and people didn’t know how painful it was because there was no sound.”

Whether WWE was always the goal: “It was just to be a wrestler in general. I just wanted to wrestle when I was a kid, but I also wanted to be a Diva. That’s the era I was watching. So I wanted to be like one of the models. I wanted to be like one of the model wrestlers. I think since then, obviously things have changed so much. I started watching TNA I want to say a few years before I actually started wrestling and the variation in WWE and TNA at the time was huge, obviously. I saw women like Awesome Kong and I was like dang, maybe I could be like that.”