WWE streaming rights moving to Peacock

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Network is moving to NBCU’s Peacock streaming service. Variety.com reports that WWE Network will move to Peacock on March 18 in the United States, and that WWE Network subscribers will pay 50 percent less per month while getting full access to the Peacock Premium tier with ads.

Powell’s POV: The move has also been confirmed by WWE. There is not a separate fee for pay-per-view events, making it a good deal for WWE fans. It does not affect WWE Network subscribers outside the U.S. While terms of the deal have not been officially disclosed, Wall Street Journal reports that it is a five-year agreement that is valued at more than $1 billion.