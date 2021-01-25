WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Honky Tonk Man, Gorgeous George, BJ Whitmer, Mark Andrews, Akira Maeda, Vince Russo, Leilani Kai, Alex Silva

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Royal Rumble week is here. WWE Raw is live tonight from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show will features the brand’s final hype for the Royal Rumble event, and Drew McIntyre and Goldberg are both advertised. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Honky Tonk Man (Roy Wayne Farris) is 67 today.

-WCW valet Gorgeous George (Stephanie Bellars) is 44 today.

-BJ Whitmer turned is 42 today.

-Michelle McCool (Michelle Calaway) is 40 today.

-Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) is 36 today.

-Mark Andrews is 28 today.

-Akira Maeda turned 62 on Sunday.

-Vince Russo turned 60 on Sunday.

-The late Mike Awesome (Michael Alfonso) was born on January 24, 1965. He took his own life on February 17, 2007.

-The late Gary Hart (Gary Williams) was born on January 24, 1942. He died of a heart attack on March 16, 2008 at age 66.

-Dr. Jerry Graham (Jerry Matthews) died at age 75 on January 24, 1997.

-Leilani Kai (Patty Seymour) turned 61 on Saturday.

-Alex Silva (Alexander Freitas) turned 31 on Saturday.

-The late Shohei “Giant” Baba was born on January 23, 1938. He died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.