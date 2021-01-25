Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches announced, Madison Rayne spotlight

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona.

-Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary.

-Matt Hardy and Private Party return.

-Fire and Flava Fest.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature The Best of Madison Rayne. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.