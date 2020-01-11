Tessa Blanchard’s former co-workers accuse her of bullying and using a racial slur

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tessa Blanchard could be a day away from becoming the first female to win the Impact World Championship, but she’s spending the eve of her title match with Sami Callihan responding to accusations of bullying from past co-workers. It started with Blanchard encouraging women via social media to be supportive of one another.

NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay, who worked in Impact as Sienna, responded: “Remember when you spat in a black woman’s face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you ‘supporting women’? The AUDACITY of this tweet.”

Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel supported Kay’s claim. “I like to think people change over time,” Rebel wrote. “But I can confirm the bad behavior and non supportive attitude in Japan, I was there.”

NXT wrestler Chelsea Green also took issue with Blanchard’s initial tweet. “You’ve consistently put down, bullied, and belittled countless female coworkers, including me,” Green wrote. “Is that support?”

Blanchard replied to Green’s statement and claimed that she’s never been anything but nice to her. Regarding the rest of the claims, Blanchard wrote the following: “Not true. That’s my statement and the most attention I’ll give it because of how actually ridiculous it is.”

Powell’s POV: The timing couldn’t be worse for Impact Wrestling given that Blanchard is headlining Sunday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. It’s an ugly situation with allegations made by multiple former co-workers, and it’s hard to believe that it won’t require more than a one-off statement from Blanchard.

Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

Remember when you spat in a black woman’s face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you “supporting women“? The AUDACITY of this tweet https://t.co/P49uNWsqIH — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) January 11, 2020

I like to think people change over time. But I can confirm the bad behavior & non supportive attitude in Japan, I was there https://t.co/u1e60bgdE6 — REBEL/ Tanea (@RebelTanea) January 11, 2020

I’ve never been anything but kind to u. I’ve dealt with mean girls since I started..not saying I’m a saint, hell I’ve had my ups&downs & Ive made silly decisions…Such is life. u have ZERO merit in your comments..Instead putting me down here for a little clout…you’ve got my #! https://t.co/wBxvnnUx4G — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

not true. That’s my statement and the most attention I’ll give it because of how actually ridiculous it is. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020



