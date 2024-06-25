WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card for the Independence Day weekend premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday, July 6 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, and three TBD)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Chad Gable, and two TBD)

-Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline in a six-man tag match

Powell’s POV: Valkyria and Gable qualified for the MITB ladder matches by winning Triple Threat qualifying matches, and the Intercontinental Title and six-man tag matches were announced on Monday’s Raw. It was not specified which three members of The Bloodline will be in the six-man tag match. The main card will start at 7CT/8ET. I will be covering the show live and a same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).