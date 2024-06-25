What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Tag Team Turmoil set for tonight’s show

June 25, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Angel and Berto vs. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne in a Tag Team Turmoil for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave

-NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears in a non-title match

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp

-Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

-Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

