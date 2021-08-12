NXT stars Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano expecting their first child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
NXT mainstays Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano announced that they will be having their first child in February 2022. “The secret’s out!” Gargano wrote on Twitter. “Our team is getting a little bigger.. The best is on the way!”
Powell’s POV: That’s terrific news. Congratulations to the happy family. Given all of the comedy that they are doing with The Way in NXT, I don’t see any reason why LeRae can’t continue to be involved in an on-camera, non-wrestling role.
The secret’s out! Our team is getting a little bigger..
The best is on the way!
👶❤ @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/wUxo3ktgqC
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 12, 2021
Be the first to comment