NXT stars Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano expecting their first child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT mainstays Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano announced that they will be having their first child in February 2022. “The secret’s out!” Gargano wrote on Twitter. “Our team is getting a little bigger.. The best is on the way!”

Powell’s POV: That’s terrific news. Congratulations to the happy family. Given all of the comedy that they are doing with The Way in NXT, I don’t see any reason why LeRae can’t continue to be involved in an on-camera, non-wrestling role.