Fozzy releases orchestral version of “Judas”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Fozzy has released an orchestral version of “Judas”, which the band’s frontman Chris Jericho uses as his AEW entrance theme. The orchestral version was can be heard below or via Jericho’s YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: I dig it. Unfortunately, I don’t think this version is eligible to be played next week on Dynamite either, as one of MJF’s match stipulations states that Jericho is not allowed to enter to the song prior to their match. That said, there’s no stipulation about playing the song afterward.