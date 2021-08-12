What's happening...

AEW All Out lineup: Three matches set for the Labor Day weekend event

August 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, September 5 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac.

-The women’s Casino Battle Royale (21 entrants TBA).

Powell’s POV: Omega will defend the Impact World Championship against Cage on Friday’s premiere edition of AEW Rampage. AEW will be holding a fan fest on September 3-4 at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, and the September 3 edition of Rampage will also be held on September 3 at NOW Arena.

