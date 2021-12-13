What's happening...

AEW Rampage viewership for the episode featuring The Lucha Bros vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles and Hook’s in-ring debut

December 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 503,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the previous week’s 499,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Rampage delivered a .18 rating, equal to the previous week’s .18 in the same demo. Showbuzzdaily.com has not run the Friday ratings as of this update, so we don’t have the details on where the show finished compared to other cable networks.

