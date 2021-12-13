What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Los Angeles edition

December 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.142 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number is up from the 2.030 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s .51 rating in the same demo. Showbuzzdaily.com has not run the Friday ratings as of this update, so we don’t have the details on where the show finished compared to other networks.

Related Posts

