NXT TV viewership for the Takeover 31 go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 732,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 696,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 50th with a .19 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW won the Wednesday night battle with 866,000 viewers on TNT. Both shows faced competition from a South Park special that topped the cable ratings, and the MLB playoffs.



