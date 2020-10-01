AEW Dynamite viewership improves, tops NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 866,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 835,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 12th in the 18-49 demographic with a .33 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 732,000 viewers for USA Network. Both shows faced competition from a South Park special that topped the cable ratings and the MLB playoffs.