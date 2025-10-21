NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Scott Hall, Butch Miller

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final push for Saturday’s Halloween Havoc. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Horace Hogan (Michael Bollea) is 59.

-The late Butch Miller of the Bushwhackers and Sheepherders tag team was born on October 21, 1944. He died at age 78. His family chose not to disclose the cause of his death.