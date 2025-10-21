WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned on the next Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, November 1, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center.

-CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: Seth Rollins was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship due to suffering a shoulder injury. Punk won a Triple Threat to earn a title shot while Rollins was still the champion, and Jey won a battle royal on Raw to earn his spot in the match. Saturday Night’s Main Event now stream exclusively on Peacock. They no longer have a hard out like they did when the show was simulcast on NBC, but it’s unclear whether they intend to run over the two-hour mark. I will cover the show live and a same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).