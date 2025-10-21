What's happening...

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned on the next Peacock special

October 21, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, November 1, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center.

-CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: Seth Rollins was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship due to suffering a shoulder injury. Punk won a Triple Threat to earn a title shot while Rollins was still the champion, and Jey won a battle royal on Raw to earn his spot in the match. Saturday Night’s Main Event now stream exclusively on Peacock. They no longer have a hard out like they did when the show was simulcast on NBC, but it’s unclear whether they intend to run over the two-hour mark. I will cover the show live and a same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.