10/01 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Dez and Wentz, Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. The North, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Havok and Nevaeh

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Dez and Wentz, Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. The North, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Havok and Nevaeh, and more ()…

Click here for the October 1 Impact Wrestling audio review.

